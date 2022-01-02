Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

