Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 1.3% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,027,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.55 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

