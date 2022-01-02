Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,887 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.