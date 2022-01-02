Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $356,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.09 and its 200 day moving average is $310.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,312,135 shares of company stock worth $800,310,068 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

