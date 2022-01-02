Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $239,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Garmin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

GRMN opened at $136.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.60. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.