Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $289,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

