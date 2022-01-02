Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.05% of EnPro Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

