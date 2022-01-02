Financial Contrast: RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) versus Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair -12.41% N/A -4.71%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RedBall Acquisition and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Cedar Fair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $181.55 million 15.67 -$590.24 million ($2.26) -22.15

RedBall Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats RedBall Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

