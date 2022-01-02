Financial Review: Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) & The Competition

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ: EVK) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ever-Glory International Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group $267.35 million $3.28 million 27.45 Ever-Glory International Group Competitors $1.76 billion -$676,875.00 27.63

Ever-Glory International Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ever-Glory International Group. Ever-Glory International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ever-Glory International Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group 0.46% 1.05% 0.42% Ever-Glory International Group Competitors -0.60% 15.62% 7.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ever-Glory International Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ever-Glory International Group Competitors 260 1363 1979 79 2.51

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Ever-Glory International Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ever-Glory International Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ever-Glory International Group competitors beat Ever-Glory International Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment consists of complete set of services of supply chain management and worldwide sale of apparel to domestic and international casual wear, sportswear, and outerwear brands and retailers in major markets. The Retail segment offers retail-channel sales to consumers through retail stores. The company was founded on October 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

