Firo (FIRO) Achieves Market Cap of $68.98 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00011494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $68.98 million and $4.18 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded 1,429,446,490% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,748,149 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

