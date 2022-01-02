First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $155.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the lowest is $153.40 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $181.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $627.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $629.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $612.70 million, with estimates ranging from $611.40 million to $614.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 218,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

