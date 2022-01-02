First National Trust Co Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 169,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

