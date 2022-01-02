First National Trust Co Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $161.34 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.