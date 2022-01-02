First National Trust Co Has $29.97 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,914.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,773.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

