First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.