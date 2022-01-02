First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

