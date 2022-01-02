First National Trust Co Purchases 1,579 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $387.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.