First National Trust Co Purchases 5,413 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 13,662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

APH stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.