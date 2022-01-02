First National Trust Co Sells 867 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

D stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

