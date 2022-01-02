First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $49,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $49.17 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

