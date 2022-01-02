First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45. Approximately 349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

