First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Raised by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,822,000 after buying an additional 1,697,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 415,241 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

