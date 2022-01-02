Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $57.58 million and $10.61 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.44 or 0.07926755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00075926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.57 or 0.99877122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

