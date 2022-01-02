Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.97) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($259.44) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($235.25) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($241.79) to £171.35 ($230.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a £170 ($228.53) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($235.25) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £164.63 ($221.31).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £117.60 ($158.09) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,912 ($133.24) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($264.56). The firm has a market cap of £20.64 billion and a PE ratio of -282.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £117.06 and a 200-day moving average price of £130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

