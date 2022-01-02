Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,973 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $77.71 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

