ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will report $47.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

FORG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 203,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

