Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 48,599 shares.The stock last traded at $58.45 and had previously closed at $59.35.
FORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.
In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
