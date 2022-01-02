Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 48,599 shares.The stock last traded at $58.45 and had previously closed at $59.35.

FORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

