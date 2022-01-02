Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $359.40 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

