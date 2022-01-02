Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $29.24 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00063446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.21 or 0.08011161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.19 or 1.00359801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,845,574,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

