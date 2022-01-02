Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,575,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

