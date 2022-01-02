Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gecina presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.25.

Gecina stock opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.93. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $127.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

