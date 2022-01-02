Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) versus Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Financial Review

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A $870,000.00 N/A N/A Organovo $2.20 million 14.36 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -2.67

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Organovo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38%

Summary

Gene Biotherapeutics beats Organovo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reinhard and Tyler M. Dylan-Hyde on December 22, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

