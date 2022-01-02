Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1,016.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Generac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Generac by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Generac by 27.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Generac stock opened at $351.92 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $222.51 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.36. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

