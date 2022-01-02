General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of GE opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

