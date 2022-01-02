General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $95.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.