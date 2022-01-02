General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

