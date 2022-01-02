Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $6.07

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.20. Genetron shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 3,269 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $542.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 78.32%. The company had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genetron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 723,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 91,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

