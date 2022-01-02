Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 170.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Gentherm by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

