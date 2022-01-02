Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Global Crypto Alliance has a total market capitalization of $74,635.10 and $52.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Crypto Alliance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Global Crypto Alliance Coin Profile

Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . Global Crypto Alliance’s official website is gcalliance.io . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

