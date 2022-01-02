GoldFund Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 134.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. GoldFund has a total market cap of $509,919.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006598 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000810 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

