Gratus Capital LLC Buys 6,104 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 49,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 290,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

