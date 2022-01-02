Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

