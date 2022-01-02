Gratus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 265,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $282.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

