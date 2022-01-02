Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 4,862 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises about 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

