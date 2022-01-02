Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 7,774 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $332,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,523,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,409,000 after acquiring an additional 88,241 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $46.98 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.