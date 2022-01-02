Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 2.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $23,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

