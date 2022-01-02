Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

