Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $105,000 Holdings in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AcuityAds were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of ATY opened at $3.76 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.00 million and a P/E ratio of 20.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

