GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading 17% Higher

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) traded up 17% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 962,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.