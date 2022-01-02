Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $295,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,303. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.